2023 Ferrari Purosangue Shows Roma-Like LED Headlights in New Spy Photos

It’s been long in the making, but the Purosangue is starting to take shape. The latest photographs of the Ferrari utility vehicle reveal Roma-like headlights, overall styling from the Maserati Levante, a shorter wheelbase than the Levante, five doors including the liftgate, and four exhaust pipes.
More of a replacement for the GTC4Lusso than a jacked-up utility vehicle, the Purosangue hides a lot of details we aren’t aware of under the camouflage. Even the most exposed bits and bobs, including the generic-looking wheels and tacky flares on the wheel arches, are not production-ready components.
Zooming in on some of these pictures reveals paddle shifters, circular vents for the air conditioning and heater, integrated headrests for the front seats, and an instrument cluster akin to the Roma and mid-engine SF90 Stradale. Most likely a four-seat arrangement rather than the more traditional five-seat layout, the Purosangue is probably coming next year as a 2023 model.
The rumor mill suggests hidden door handles for the rear doors, most likely inspired by the Alfa Romeo 147 and 156 from a couple of decades ago. This would be the most elegant solution to hide the rear doors from plain sight as much as technically possible, which is what Enzo would’ve liked to see.
September 2018 is when the Prancing Horse of Maranello confirmed that the Purosangue is coming, along with the LaFerrari’s replacement and a twin-turbo V6 engine family. According to documents published back then, the front mid-engine architecture is optimized for 2+2 seating, hybrid assistance, and transaxle-type transmissions. Given these details, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Purosange were to be offered as a hybrid.
A plug-in hybrid, to be more precise, because that’s what Ferrari utilizes in the SF90 Stradale, the Italian automaker’s highest-performing road car to date. The plug-in model takes its mojo from a twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors of which two reverse the vehicle instead of the transmission. All told, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale develops 986 horsepower (1,000 PS) at 8,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm.
Zooming in on some of these pictures reveals paddle shifters, circular vents for the air conditioning and heater, integrated headrests for the front seats, and an instrument cluster akin to the Roma and mid-engine SF90 Stradale. Most likely a four-seat arrangement rather than the more traditional five-seat layout, the Purosangue is probably coming next year as a 2023 model.
The rumor mill suggests hidden door handles for the rear doors, most likely inspired by the Alfa Romeo 147 and 156 from a couple of decades ago. This would be the most elegant solution to hide the rear doors from plain sight as much as technically possible, which is what Enzo would’ve liked to see.
September 2018 is when the Prancing Horse of Maranello confirmed that the Purosangue is coming, along with the LaFerrari’s replacement and a twin-turbo V6 engine family. According to documents published back then, the front mid-engine architecture is optimized for 2+2 seating, hybrid assistance, and transaxle-type transmissions. Given these details, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Purosange were to be offered as a hybrid.
A plug-in hybrid, to be more precise, because that’s what Ferrari utilizes in the SF90 Stradale, the Italian automaker’s highest-performing road car to date. The plug-in model takes its mojo from a twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors of which two reverse the vehicle instead of the transmission. All told, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale develops 986 horsepower (1,000 PS) at 8,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm.