Suzuki GSX-R750 “Helium” Is a Divine Custom Gixxer Prepared for the Racetrack

The custom undertaking we’ll examine today is based on Suzuki’s current-gen GSX-R750, which is an absolute showstopper with plenty of oomph on tap. Let’s kick things off by taking a minute to analyze some of the donor’s main specs and features, shall we? In this fashion, you’ll get a fairly clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here.
Within its aluminum frame, this ruthless piece of Japanese machinery houses a wild DOHC inline-four powerplant, with sixteen titanium valves and a healthy displacement of 750cc. Additionally, the liquid-cooled mill boasts a generous compression ratio of no less than 12.5:1. At a whopping 12,800 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of delivering up to 148 untamed horses, while a generous torque output of 64 pound-feet (86 Nm) is summoned at approximately 11,200 revs.
A six-speed constant-mesh gearbox is tasked with handing the engine’s might over to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the GSX-R750 to run the quarter-mile in as little as 10.8 seconds, which is genuinely spectacular. The top speed is a staggering 174 mph (280 kph).
As soon as the moto artist achieved a satisfactory design through CAD modeling and 3D-printed prototypes, his GSX-R750 undertaking began with the fabrication of countless mounting points and supports for the one-off bodywork modules that were to come. Up front, the bike was blessed with a tasty pair of aftermarket clip-ons from Woodcraft, a fresh clutch line, and a top-shelf Toby steering damper.
We also notice a tiny Rizoma front fairing hugging the upper half of that sexy Koso Thunderbolt LED headlight, as well as carbon fiber fenders on both ends and Motogadget bar-end mirrors worn by the handlebars. At the rear, you will find a Hotbodies Racing tail section sitting atop a new subframe unit. Furthermore, the latter supports a unique license plate holder with an integrated LED taillight.
In the powertrain department, this bad boy was treated to a Yoshimura R77 titanium exhaust system and BMC Race air filters on the other end of the combustion cycle. Naturally, the GSX-R's stock ECU was then remapped to suit the aforementioned tweaks. The finishing touches include Attack Performance rear-mounted foot pegs, a Vortex filler cap, and a Motion Pro throttle kit.
Last but not least, the whole thing was wrapped up in a jaw-dropping "Still Night Pearl" finish that hails from Acura’s color palette. Since the machine weighs just 353 lbs (160 kg) after experiencing this surreal makeover, it was appropriately nicknamed "Helium."
