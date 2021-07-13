Bundutec’s RoadRunner Pickup Truck Camper Feels Like Home Anywhere in the World

Harley-Davidson Rider Kyle Wyman Wins King of Baggers Title, Sets New Record

When you live and breathe motorcycles, it’s only a matter of time until you start breaking records. Kyle Wyman didn’t just lead every lap of the race, but also set a new class lap record. Despite personal challenges, the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team rider won the championship title at the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers. 9 photos



His strategy was to focus on one lap at a time, as if it were the only one. And it worked: he led every lap on the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway track. Not only that, he even set a new class track record for the fastest lap, of 1:31.983 seconds.



Having spent most of his childhood in a



This was the second win for Kyle Wyman in the King of the Baggers three-race series, besides a second-place finish, which he wrapped up with 70 points.



The winning Road Glide Special was powered by what Harley calls its “most powerful street-compliant crate performance engine”, the street-tuned 131-cubic-inch Screamin’ Eagle crate engine. Built at the Powertrain Operations facility in Milwaukee, this engine delivers 131 ft-lb (177.6 Nm) of torque to the rear wheel, and it’s able to run with a wide throttle at high speeds.



