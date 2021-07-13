autoevolution
Harley-Davidson Rider Kyle Wyman Wins King of Baggers Title, Sets New Record

13 Jul 2021, 05:24 UTC ·
When you live and breathe motorcycles, it’s only a matter of time until you start breaking records. Kyle Wyman didn’t just lead every lap of the race, but also set a new class lap record. Despite personal challenges, the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team rider won the championship title at the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers.
What do you do when you’ve gone through surgery because of a crash, just weeks before one of the most important races? Others might think of giving up, but not Kyle Wyman. He skipped the races in-between and saved his energy for the King of the Baggers race.

His strategy was to focus on one lap at a time, as if it were the only one. And it worked: he led every lap on the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway track. Not only that, he even set a new class track record for the fastest lap, of 1:31.983 seconds.

Having spent most of his childhood in a Harley-Davidson dealership in New York, owned by his father, Wyman knew how to get the most out of the #33 factory-prepared Road-Glide Special. Even though he had been road racing other brands in the recent past, and despite his injuries, getting back on a Harley most likely felt so familiar that the rider and the bike almost became one.

This was the second win for Kyle Wyman in the King of the Baggers three-race series, besides a second-place finish, which he wrapped up with 70 points.

The winning Road Glide Special was powered by what Harley calls its “most powerful street-compliant crate performance engine”, the street-tuned 131-cubic-inch Screamin’ Eagle crate engine. Built at the Powertrain Operations facility in Milwaukee, this engine delivers 131 ft-lb (177.6 Nm) of torque to the rear wheel, and it’s able to run with a wide throttle at high speeds.

The Road Glide Special comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, but this powerful engine can also be installed on Harley-Davidson Touring models from 2017 and later.
