KTM Gives You a Chance To Win a 1290 Super Adventure S Just for Riding Your Bike

Truth be told, motorcyclists don’t need any incentive to take their bikes out of the garage in the summer. The riding bug comes with the season. But now KTM offers them a chance to also win some cool prizes by doing what they love.
KTM honors tradition once again with its 2021 World Adventure Week, an annual celebration of motorcycle riding. The event is open to riders all over the world and will start on Monday, July 5. The goal of the contest is to have bikers complete at least 621 miles (1,000 km) in seven days of riding.
There are no requirements regarding location as this is a worldwide event. As long as you put in the miles, you can ride by the sea, in the mountains, or anywhere else the road takes you.
All participants who succeed in completing the 621-mile challenge will receive a personalized award by KTM, but there will be other prizes available as well. Riders will have the chance to tackle additional challenges that will get them points and daily prizes such as motorcycle apparel and accessories.
KTM revealed the daily challenges and their prizes, which involve riding at certain altitudes, checking in at a KTM dealer while out riding, and more. As for the daily rewards, they throw in some really cool jackets, helmets, and luggage bag sets. However, the jackpot is a KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, a prize you’ll have a shot at if you manage to earn a minimum of 2,000 points.
The World Adventure Week is an event powered by KTM and RISER and in order to participate, you have to install the RISER app on your smartphone. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and signing up for the contest is free. The app will record all your rides.
The Adventure Week will end on July 11.
