4 KTM to Unload an Army of New SX Bikes at Dealers This Month

3 2022 KTM EXC Range Gets New Suspension Settings and Wheels for Hardcore Enduro

2 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo Is Tough to Spell, Must Be Incredible to Ride

1 Honda's Two Summer Models Are an Anniversary Montesa Cota and a Rincon ATV

KTM Rewards Bikers Everywhere Simply for Riding Their Motorcycles

So, you love riding your motorcycle, right? How would you like it to also be rewarded just for putting some mileage on your bike? 1 photo



All you have to do to join the event is install the RISER app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and record all your rides during that week. There are no payments or hidden fees.



The goal is to complete 1,000 km (621 miles), with a few other daily challenges being thrown your way. You get to connect with other



The Adventure Week is available worldwide, so you can be a part of it regardless of your location. It also accepts any type of motorcycle and brand, be it



You get to choose your own tracks, trails, or roads to explore, as well as the level of adventure you want to launch into. You can be part of the World Adventure Week whether you’re in the mountains, by the sea, or riding in the desert.



According to KTM, the most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes. They will also get the chance to be featured on



The World Adventure Week is an event that aims to encourage Riders everywhere will get a chance to do what they love and get some prizes out of that too, with KTM’s 2021 World Adventure Week. The event is scheduled to take place between July 5th and July 11th, and it is open to anyone who wants to partake.All you have to do to join the event is install the RISER app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and record all your rides during that week. There are no payments or hidden fees.The goal is to complete 1,000 km (621 miles), with a few other daily challenges being thrown your way. You get to connect with other riders in your area as well as from anywhere around the world. You can find out all the details of the event in the app.The Adventure Week is available worldwide, so you can be a part of it regardless of your location. It also accepts any type of motorcycle and brand, be it KTM or not, because it is all about the thrill of the ride after all.You get to choose your own tracks, trails, or roads to explore, as well as the level of adventure you want to launch into. You can be part of the World Adventure Week whether you’re in the mountains, by the sea, or riding in the desert.According to KTM, the most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes. They will also get the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com website and KTM’s global social media channels. All riders who succeed in completing the 621 miles will also receive a personalized award.The World Adventure Week is an event that aims to encourage motorcyclists everywhere to ride more.

load press release