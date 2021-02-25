2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Is Visceral, 160-HP Beast Coming in March

If you were planning to buy a new bike from KTM this year, you might want to wait just a while longer. Come March, a new Austrian monster is expected to hit the shelves. It’s called 1290 Super Adventure R and brings so many new elements to its range it sure seems to be worth the wait.
KTM went above and beyond when designing the new bike. It fitted on the reworked subframe a new bodywork and a brand new three-part fuel tank capable of holding 23 liters (6 gallons). The redesigned fuel tank was placed lower on the frame to help with the bike’s equilibrium.
The steering head was moved back by 15 mm (0.6 inches) to allow for a sharper cornering sensation, while a more visceral feeling during acceleration was achieved by moving the front section of the engine and the fitting of a longer swingarm.
Speaking of the engine, the 1290 Super Adventure R gets its kicks from the V-Twin LC8 deployed on other models as well. In this case, it develops 160 hp at 9,000 rpm and 138 Nm (101 lb-ft) of torque at 6,500 rpm for what is described as the best power-to-weight offering in the segment.
“Adopting all the great benefits of the recently launched S model, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is here to set new standards of all-terrain performance. With this new offroad powerhouse we wanted even more rideability and to achieve it, we looked into rider-focused ergonomics and improved suspension performance,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager.
“The new bike also offers a big step forward in terms of weight distribution and riding agility. Making gains with the overall performance of our LC8, we were also able to give the 2021 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R innovative technical features. If some of the best moments of adventuring come about by discovering the unknown, with this bike riders could not have a better tool for the job.”
The new bike will be made available in March. Pricing information was not disclosed, but for reference last year’s version kicked off at $18,599.
