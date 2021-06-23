KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica Ready for Cross-Country Racing, Dakar on the List

Having one of the most successful racing programs of all bike makers sure is a good way to come up with incredible products for the general public and non-affiliated riders. And there are few bike makers more successful in this respect than the Austrians from KTM.
The company has been very busy this year, with almost not a single month passing by without it revealing some new two-wheeler. This June, it’s time for the 2022 KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica to go under the spotlight as a “pure rally racing thoroughbred.”
With a planned, limited production run of just 80 units, the 450 comes as a machine ready to race right out of the crate. Power is supplied by 450cc SOHC fuel-injection engine sitting inside a “competition chassis with perfect flex characteristics.”
The engine breathes through an Akrapovic exhaust system and is controlled through a PANKL Racing Systems gearbox that according to the bike builder delivers a more linear gear spread, and helps maintain the same gear ratios on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes.
The race-spec chassis of the two-wheeler, whose development benefitted heavily from input from KTM’s factory racing team, rides on WP XACT PRO 48 mm closed cartridge forks and WP XACT PRO fully-adjustable shock.
KTM says this bike has been specifically engineered to be used for multi-stage cross-country racing. It will become available in September complete with a service and support package for those who wish to take the 450 Rally racing in the upcoming edition of the Dakar Rally.
The price of the motorcycle has been set 25,900 euros, not including VAT and shipping, which would be about $30,800 at today’s exchange rates. The service and support package KTM has up its sleeve for rally riders will come at an additional cost, but we’re not told how much that would be.
