4 XE Plus Concept Project Is a Shapeshifting Motocross Cycle Meant for All Roads

3 2022 KTM EXC Range Gets New Suspension Settings and Wheels for Hardcore Enduro

2 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo Is Tough to Spell, Must Be Incredible to Ride

1 KTM Rewards Bikers Everywhere Simply for Riding Their Motorcycles

More on this:

Custom KTM 390 Duke Looks Seriously Menacing After Visiting Rajputana’s Moto Lab

We don’t know about you, but we’re genuinely intrigued by this sinister little devil. 7 photos



In its previous life, the bike you’re looking at here was a factory-spec



At around 9,500 rpm, the mill is capable of supplying up to 43 horses, while a peak torque output figure of 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) will be generated when the tachometer displays 7,000 spins per minute. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission that sends its force over to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.



After installing a custom exhaust system to help the single-cylinder fiend breathe more freely, the



Lighting duties are taken good care of by LED goodies on both ends, while the original wheels were deleted in favor of a Triumph Bonneville’s laced alternatives. For ample grip on the road, their rims are hugged firmly by track-ready Diablo Supercorsa SC tires from Pirelli’s inventory. Last but not least, the The aftermarket architects over at Rajputana Custom Motorcycles go about their daily business in the Indian city of Jaipur. Many of Rajputana’s juiciest two-wheeled undertakings are documented on the firm’s Facebook profile, which is where you’ll find the magnificent piece of mechanical artwork we’re featuring today. Let’s proceed with a quick examination of this ominously gorgeous creature.In its previous life, the bike you’re looking at here was a factory-spec KTM 390 Duke, which has been commissioned by a faithful customer. The machine’s liquid-cooled 373cc single-cylinder powerplant prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of 12.8:1, four valves and a Bosch electronic fuel injection.At around 9,500 rpm, the mill is capable of supplying up to 43 horses, while a peak torque output figure of 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) will be generated when the tachometer displays 7,000 spins per minute. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission that sends its force over to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.After installing a custom exhaust system to help the single-cylinder fiend breathe more freely, the Rajputana specialists turned their attention to the visual side of things. As such, the stock outfit has been discarded in its entirety, making way for an assortment of unique bodywork items. These include one rugged front fairing and a handmade fuel tank adorned with knee bolsters, as well as a slim tail section that sits atop a one-off subframe.Lighting duties are taken good care of by LED goodies on both ends, while the original wheels were deleted in favor of a Triumph Bonneville’s laced alternatives. For ample grip on the road, their rims are hugged firmly by track-ready Diablo Supercorsa SC tires from Pirelli’s inventory. Last but not least, the Duke was honored with an understated, yet equally handsome metallic finish, fresh clip-ons and a premium brake master cylinder developed by Brembo.