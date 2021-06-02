2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo Is Tough to Spell, Must Be Incredible to Ride

Ever since 1995, the Red Bull Hard Enduro Series has on its calendar something called the Erzbergrodeo. An enduro event through and through, it is considered the largest of its kind on the European continent, and one of the most challenging. One KTM has no problem being king of.
Since the event’s inception 26 years ago, the Austrian bike maker managed to finish on top 16 times. Sadly, KTM and the others will not have the chance to prove their might this year, as the event was canceled for 2021 on account of the problem we’re all so tired of by now.
To fill in the gap left by the cancellation of the Erzbergrodeo, and to honor its many, many wins, KTM announced this week the launch of the special version of the 300 EXC, named in honor of the event and sporting several unique enhancements.
Based on the KTM 300 EXC TPI, the Erzbergrodeo comes to the market with special graphics that rely heavily on KTM’s signature orange, but also on some other changes, like the addition of closed, heavy-duty handguards, protection for the fan and radiators, a chain guide bracket protection, and a map selector switch.
For better grip with whatever terrain future riders will take the bike on, KTM fitted factory wheels wrapped in Metzeler tires in a soft setup.
Other than that, the bike stays true to the line it comes from. It is powered by a 300cc two-stroke engine with TPI injection that runs through a 6-speed transmission.
According to KTM, this new 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo should be available at dealers starting later this month.
As for the rest of the EXC range, it just got boosted for the new model year earlier in May. The range was improved by means of updated and firmer WP suspension and new MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tires designed to be more puncture-resistant.
