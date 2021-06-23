Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Rips Through $200K in Fully-Loaded Form

Restored ‘72 BMW R75/5 Arrives on The Auction Block, Seeks Your Full Attention

Yes, you’ve read that correctly; this sexy thing could be yours! 22 photos



For example, riders with a soft spot for retro wonders will be excited to learn that a 1972 BMW R75/5 is being auctioned off at no reserve. At this time, the current bid on this untarnished piece of machinery sits at $4,800, and you can place yours on the BaT



Mind you, the Beemer may have rolled out of the factory nearly 50 years ago, but an extensive restoration process applied under current ownership keeps it looking surprisingly pristine. For starters, the bike’s aging saddle was replaced with a youthful alternative this year, as were its stock foot pegs. To bring about ample grip on the tarmac, both wheels have been fitted with top-grade rubber from Metzeler’s range.



In the powertrain department, optimal performance is accomplished thanks to refurbished Bing carburetors, fresh fluids and tweaked valves. Additionally, the engine also received modern spark plugs and a new battery, while the exhaust system got treated to a premium pair of aftermarket mufflers. Otherwise, this bad boy is your regular ‘72 R75/5.



If you’re not familiar with the bike’s technical specifications, we’ll be more than happy to enlighten you. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin mill, which comes with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the will feed 50 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist to a four-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear hoop by a shaft final drive. Finally, There are plenty of reasons why a diehard gearhead should be keeping an eye on the list of live BaT auctions at all times. One thing’s for sure; Bring A Trailer is a place where you’ll always find an abundance of two- and four-wheeled entities to suit your needs, regardless of whether you’re looking for classic rarities, affordable commuters or a bespoke creature with a unique personality of its own.For example, riders with a soft spot for retro wonders will be excited to learn that a 1972 BMW R75/5 is being auctioned off at no reserve. At this time, the current bid on this untarnished piece of machinery sits at $4,800, and you can place yours on the BaT website until Wednesday afternoon (June 23).Mind you, the Beemer may have rolled out of the factory nearly 50 years ago, but an extensive restoration process applied under current ownership keeps it looking surprisingly pristine. For starters, the bike’s aging saddle was replaced with a youthful alternative this year, as were its stock foot pegs. To bring about ample grip on the tarmac, both wheels have been fitted with top-grade rubber from Metzeler’s range.In the powertrain department, optimal performance is accomplished thanks to refurbished Bing carburetors, fresh fluids and tweaked valves. Additionally, the engine also received modern spark plugs and a new battery, while the exhaust system got treated to a premium pair of aftermarket mufflers. Otherwise, this bad boy is your regular ‘72 R75/5.If you’re not familiar with the bike’s technical specifications, we’ll be more than happy to enlighten you. The motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin mill, which comes with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the will feed 50 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist to a four-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear hoop by a shaft final drive. Finally, Motorrad ’s vintage gem will reach a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).

