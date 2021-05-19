2022 KTM EXC Range Gets New Suspension Settings and Wheels for Hardcore Enduro

Suspension and wheels are two of the key components that make or break an off-road motorcycle, and as one of the largest makers of such machines, Austrian company KTM, focused on these two pieces of hardware when it comes to the revamped EXC range announced this week.
The new models are available at dealerships starting this month with three engine choices. All come with updated and firmer WP suspension, made so by improving the oil circulation, and new MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tires designed to be more puncture-resistant.
The suspension system relies on 48 mm upside-down front forks and a PDS shock absorber that provide 300 mm and 310 mm of travel, respectively. Changes made to the PDS shock are supposed to proved better resistance to bottoming out, while the O ring that comes with it should be less prone to damage.
Aside from these significant improvements, some of the bikes also received additional tweaks. The 250 EXC TPI, for instance, was gifted with revised 13:52 gearing, while the top of the range KTM 300 EXC TPI is even more hard-enduro oriented.
As usual when revising some lineup for a new model year, KTM also slapped onto the EXC some visual upgrades. Just like with other bikes it makes, the company wanted an even stronger connection with the motorsport world, and in this case went for the addition of blue hues on the body and seat, and the displaying of special graphics and race plastics. The telltale orange we’re used to seeing on KTM two-wheelers is of course abundantly featured.
As said, there are three versions of the EXC bikes, powered by two-stroke and four-stroke engines with displacements of 150cc, 250cc and 300cc.
Prices for the new range have not been announced, but finding a dealer and asking the question might clear that up depending on region.
