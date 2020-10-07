KTM Adventure Travel Gets More Extreme with 2021 890 R and 890 R Rally

There is no denying that one of the biggest names in extreme motorcycling (perhaps even THE biggest) is KTM. The Austrians have been at the forefront of the enduro and related segments for years, but they're not doing bad in others either.
After at the end of September KTM unleashed the 350 EXC-F WESS, an off-roader for “riders of all ages and backgrounds,” a more specialized proposition made its entrance this week in the bike maker’s Travel class, based on the highly successful and still relatively new 790 Adventure: the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally.
Using new engine platforms with more power and torque, the new two-wheelers should be perfect for “extreme escapes off the beaten track” according to their maker. That’s because both have been designed using the lessons learned by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team, and that should stand for something.
The 890 Adventure R packs a brand new 889cc engine that generates 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque, 10 hp and 12 Nm more than the bike’s smaller incarnation. It features a reinforced clutch, improved ABS and Traction Control, reworked shifting for faster gear changes, and chassis aluminum upgrades.
The bike’s Rally variant adds a number of unique and specialized elements. This is where the Red Bull knowhow is felt, in the form of WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, and a straight racing seat, among others.
“We are lucky in at least two ways with the unveiling of our new KTM 890 Adventure R Rally and R models. Firstly, to be able to count on the high standards and excellent collaboration with our multi-title winner Rally team. It’s very cool to be able to use their work and their components and plug it straight into our production bikes,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager.
“Secondly, we’re excited by the fact we’re providing a new riding experience. The increased performance in addition to the extra rotating mass are really transforming the feeling in low rpm, with the new bikes being even more stable and efficient for the long travels. I’m pretty sure KTM ADVENTURE riders will feel the difference as soon as they get on their saddles for any kind of riding adventure.”
The 890 Adventure R will become available in November. The Rally is a limited run, and only 700 will be made globally (200 of them for the U.S.). Pricing was not announced.
After at the end of September KTM unleashed the 350 EXC-F WESS, an off-roader for “riders of all ages and backgrounds,” a more specialized proposition made its entrance this week in the bike maker’s Travel class, based on the highly successful and still relatively new 790 Adventure: the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally.
Using new engine platforms with more power and torque, the new two-wheelers should be perfect for “extreme escapes off the beaten track” according to their maker. That’s because both have been designed using the lessons learned by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team, and that should stand for something.
The 890 Adventure R packs a brand new 889cc engine that generates 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque, 10 hp and 12 Nm more than the bike’s smaller incarnation. It features a reinforced clutch, improved ABS and Traction Control, reworked shifting for faster gear changes, and chassis aluminum upgrades.
The bike’s Rally variant adds a number of unique and specialized elements. This is where the Red Bull knowhow is felt, in the form of WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, and a straight racing seat, among others.
“We are lucky in at least two ways with the unveiling of our new KTM 890 Adventure R Rally and R models. Firstly, to be able to count on the high standards and excellent collaboration with our multi-title winner Rally team. It’s very cool to be able to use their work and their components and plug it straight into our production bikes,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager.
“Secondly, we’re excited by the fact we’re providing a new riding experience. The increased performance in addition to the extra rotating mass are really transforming the feeling in low rpm, with the new bikes being even more stable and efficient for the long travels. I’m pretty sure KTM ADVENTURE riders will feel the difference as soon as they get on their saddles for any kind of riding adventure.”
The 890 Adventure R will become available in November. The Rally is a limited run, and only 700 will be made globally (200 of them for the U.S.). Pricing was not announced.