McLaren MSO “Albert” Speedtail Turns From Prototype Into the Bespoke Real Deal

It was back in 2018 when McLaren was preparing the 106-cars production run with a full set of development tests. These were performed on the “Albert” Speedtail mule, a prototype that was created to validate certain new elements. Such as the central seat driving position, the driver ergonomics, or the visibility and camera positions.More importantly, this development vehicle that even used the front panels of a 720S was also the first Speedtail that was seen moving on public roads. So, it does have a special place in McLaren’s heart... and the mind of a certain, affluent customer whose identity may forever remain a secret, though we could name a few usual suspects given the commission’s provenance.So, the new “Albert” Speedtail, which this time around is a production-specification example, was ordered at McLaren Special Operations (aka McLaren MSO) through McLaren Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, California. And it is of course inspired “by the first attribute testing prototype vehicle,” but also a proper stunning work in its own way.It is based on one of the last Speedtails ever to be made and has been dressed up with “one of the most complex paint themes ever completed by MSO - taking more than 12 weeks to complete.” The theme is aerodynamics, while the paintjob in Magnesium Silver and Ueno Grey is not only a homage to both Formula One and 24 Hours of Le Mans McLarens. Instead, it also echoes the 2018 vinyl camouflage wrap bestowed upon the “Albert” prototype.The new “Albert” was created at the MPC (McLaren Production Centre) sporting a “1K gloss visual carbon fiber body,” and afterward underwent a 12-week finishing process at MSO. Of course, it also keeps all the usual credentials, such as the 1,070-horsepower hybrid powertrain, along with the 250mph/402kph maximum speed, among others.