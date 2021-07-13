887-HP McLaren 720S Sounds Brutal, Hits 300 KPH Like It's Nothing

The McLaren 720S is one of the coolest supercars out there. It looks mean, it sounds angry, and it has the power and speed to put many Ferraris and Lamborghinis to shame. The 765LT is the 720S' more hardcore sibling with its long-tail body and higher-output V8, but it's nowhere near as powerful as this tuned-up version with 900 PS (887 horsepower) on tap.
McLaren's award-winning, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is plenty powerful in factory specs, but it still has a lot of potential. With just a few tweaks, the British firm increased its output from 710 horsepower in the 720S to 755 horses in the 765LT. The same engine cranks out 789 horsepower in the Senna and a whopping 824 horses in the limited-edition Sabre. But this beefed-up 720S is proof that the M840t engine is capable of at least 900 PS, which converts to a cool 887 horsepower.
Naturally, the first thing that comes to mind when seeing that number is "how quick is this thing?" Well, we don't know, because the video below only shows rolling sprints, but it's safe to say that the extra 177 horsepower shaves at least a tenth-second off the 720S' 2.8-second benchmark to 60 mph (97 kph).
But what we can see here is that the beefed-up 720S can hit 300 kph (186 mph) like it's nothing. The first run in the video below shows the McLaren doing a hot sprint to 300 kph that takes about 18 seconds, according to my stopwatch. But the 720S is off to a slightly slow start, so it could probably do the sprint in 17 seconds, which is amazingly fast.
If you're a fan of rolling drag races, the footage also includes a few good runs of the McLaren taking on other stock or tuned vehicles. It goes against a Toyota Supra with 860 PS (848 horsepower), a stock Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, a BMW X3 M Competition, and a BMW M5. And it hits close to 300 kph (186 mph) at the end of every single run.
This 720S is also fitted with a Capristo exhaust and it makes a lot of noise in the process. It's debatable whether it sounds better than McLaren's stock exhaust, but the altered engine note is definitely brutal. Hit the play button to check it out.
