McLaren 720S Races Ducati "Lambo Bike" in the Shortest Hillclimb You'll Ever See

This tends to cancel any advantage they might have over a straight line where they can make use of their high-revving engines since circuits tend to have more corners than the one long straight. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on a multitude of factors: the layout of the track, the vehicles in question, and, of course, the people driving/riding them.The race is staged by the Dobre brothers on the closed road leading up to their estate, which means that if you're the stalking kind, you can go on Google Maps and see what that looks like, maybe even measure the distance. What the video shows us, though, is that the road has a constant uphill slope, which means we can easily call this a "hill climb", albeit a miniature one.The Dobre brothers are used to having powerful cars, but bikes aren't exactly a constant presence on their channel. That, together with the fact we're talking about the quickest 0-60 mph bike you can buy new at this moment - the Ducati Diavel 1260S Lamborghini - should make this challenge quite interesting.One of the twins tries to make it even more exciting by saying the McLaren 720S it'll be going up against is also the quickest supercar around - well, the 765LT, to name but one, would like to have a word. Still, the 720S is no joke, and on a twisty course like this one - not to mention against a relatively inexperienced rider - it should have no problem continuing the tradition and emerging as the winner.We'll ignore the questionable timing method - the vehicles honked their horns at the base of the hill to tell the guy waiting up top to start the stopwatch - since, given the huge gap, it definitely didn't play an important role in the result. Still, it's funny to hear the Dobres saying the eight-second gap in a sub-30 second race was "pretty close". Nope, it's the exact opposite.