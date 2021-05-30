3 Every Inch of the New Ducati Monster Detailed in New Gallery

2 Germany Becomes Home of the 5,000th Ducati Multistrada V4

1 Fulfill Your Wildest Racetrack Fantasies With This 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera

More on this:

This One-Off Ducati 848 EVO Is a Neo-Retro Cafe Racer You’ll Adore

We’d imagine that a bespoke exhaust system will bring about a befitting soundtrack to this ride. 8 photos



In its previous life, this bike was a 2013



The oomph is routed to the rear boot via a six-speed gearbox mated to a chain final drive. This state of affairs enables the



Next, the moto architect busied himself with fabricating a stainless-steel subframe, on top of which you’ll spot an Alcantara single-seater saddle. The stock gas chamber is flanked by a pair of steel air inlets built from scratch, while a stealthy belly pan can be seen underneath the engine. In terms of electrics, lighting duties are handled by an aftermarket headlight, tiny LED turn signals at the front, along with dual-function LEDs at the other end.



Additionally, Motocrew’s solo mastermind manufactured a bespoke two-into-one exhaust system using 78 pie-cut sections. The original muffler still makes an appearance, but it’s been shortened and topped with heat-resistant aluminum foil tape to keep temperatures in check. Lastly, the tank and vents received a handsome coat of matte silver hailing from Audi’s color palette. Chris Scholtka is a full-time firefighter who builds some truly fascinating custom motorcycles in his spare time. You will find Scholtka’s work on Instagram , where the German craftsman documents his two-wheeled undertakings under the alias of Motocrew. For a clear demonstration of this guy’s abilities, we’ll proceed with a quick inspection of his latest venture, a personal project that looks absolutely divine.In its previous life, this bike was a 2013 Ducati 848 EVO acquired from a racing enthusiast. From the factory, Bologna’s mechanical spartan came equipped with an unholy 848cc L-twin behemoth boasting a compression ratio of no less than 13.2:1. At a whopping 10,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled powerplant summons 140 feral stallions accompanied by 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of brutal torque at 9,750 spins.The oomph is routed to the rear boot via a six-speed gearbox mated to a chain final drive. This state of affairs enables the 848 to run the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds, as it accelerates to a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph). When this flawless piece of Italian machinery landed on Chris Scholtka’s doorstep, the overhaul began by removing its factory outfit (except the fuel tank).Next, the moto architect busied himself with fabricating a stainless-steel subframe, on top of which you’ll spot an Alcantara single-seater saddle. The stock gas chamber is flanked by a pair of steel air inlets built from scratch, while a stealthy belly pan can be seen underneath the engine. In terms of electrics, lighting duties are handled by an aftermarket headlight, tiny LED turn signals at the front, along with dual-function LEDs at the other end.Additionally, Motocrew’s solo mastermind manufactured a bespoke two-into-one exhaust system using 78 pie-cut sections. The original muffler still makes an appearance, but it’s been shortened and topped with heat-resistant aluminum foil tape to keep temperatures in check. Lastly, the tank and vents received a handsome coat of matte silver hailing from Audi’s color palette.