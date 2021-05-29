The Darth Vader House Is an Awesome Architectural Take on Star Wars Fandom

Fulfill Your Wildest Racetrack Fantasies With This 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera

It comes equipped with a race-spec titanium exhaust system developed by Akrapovic, but the original pipes are also included in the sale. This unforgiving stallion is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer until Thursday (June 3), when the bidding period will end. For the time being, the highest bid for the Italian This limited-edition brute was the world’s first production motorcycle to feature a complete carbon fiber construction on its frame, swingarm and wheels. Bologna’s monstrosity is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 1,285cc L-twin colossus that boasts eight desmodromic valves and a solid compression ratio of 13.0:1.At 11,000 spins per minute, this ruthless leviathan will gladly supply up to 215 wailing ponies, while a humungous torque output figure of no less than 108 pound-feet (147 Nm) will be achieved at 9,000 rpm. The ungodly force is fed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed DQS ( Ducati Quick Shift) transmission, enabling the Superleggera to reach a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a fully-adjustable TTX36 monoshock, both of which hail from Ohlins’ inventory. Ample stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake discs and radially-mounted Brembo Monobloc Evo M50 four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the other end.Furthermore, this feral piece of two-wheeled machinery will tip the scales at 344 lbs (156 kg) on an empty stomach. All things considered, the 1299 Superleggera is an absolute rocket, and the one you’re seeing here is heading to auction with just 91 miles (146 km) on the odometer. Yes, you’ve read that correctly!It comes equipped with a race-spec titanium exhaust system developed by Akrapovic, but the original pipes are also included in the sale. This unforgiving stallion is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer until Thursday (June 3), when the bidding period will end. For the time being, the highest bid for the Italian gem is rated at $51,299. Well, here’s your chance to own one of only 500 Superleggeras in existence – if your wallet can handle it, that is.

