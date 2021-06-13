Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta Receives a Rad Overhaul, Becomes “Ristretto”

4 Ducati Monster Gets Meaner With Factory Pixel and GP Kits

I don’t know about you, but I think I might’ve just fallen in love with this Duc. 9 photos



The project in question (dubbed “Ristretto”) has been commissioned by a former racer and the chosen donor was a 2007 variant of Bologna’s Monster S4RS Testastretta family. If you ask me, this couldn’t be more appropriate for a fellow who is used to riding fast machines. The bike’s liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin powerplant is good for up to 130 feral ponies and 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm, so that’s certainly a good start.



Furthermore, the engine boasts a compression ratio of 11.4:1 and four desmodromic valves per cylinder. Its sheer force enables the Italian



The slim tail rests on a custom subframe, which is also home to a fresh lithium-ion battery. At the front end, you will spot a CNC-machined top clamp, aftermarket clip-ons and a Hyperpro steering damper. The cockpit flaunts new switches, bar-end mirrors and a digital Motogadget gauge that keeps it free of any clutter. With these accessories in place, the craftsmen turned their attention to the bike’s powertrain.



As such, the L-twin leviathan was subjected to a comprehensive makeover, receiving a state-of-the-art flywheel and a higher-spec clutch mechanism. The 998cc mill exhales via a unique two-into-two exhaust system that's been fitted with a pair of stainless-steel Spark mufflers. After equipping a MicroTech ECU, the team went about enveloping Ristretto's attire in a coat of metallic grey paint, while its iconic trellis frame was finished in Candy Red for contrast.