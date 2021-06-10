Bland 2000 Ducati 750SS Gets Spiced Up With Some Tasty Custom Cafe Racer Sauce

Chinese Rover Looks Weirdly Comical in Photo From Mars That Shames NASA

We invite you to sit down and join us for a closer look at yet another one-off masterpiece. 11 photos



For a clear demonstration of these folks’ abilities, we’ll have a quick look at what might be our favorite machine from their range. The project in question started with an ordinary 2000



The donor for this fascinating venture is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 748cc L-twin mill, with a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the engine will feed as much as 64 hp and 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) of torque to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop by means of a chain final drive. Bologna’s SuperSport can run the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).



When this



We also spot a single-seater saddle upholstered with top-grade leather and Alcantara between the bike's new tail and the original gas tank. Additionally, dual Arrow exhaust mufflers can be seen behind a bespoke belly pan placed underneath the L-twin powerplant. The cockpit is adorned with several aftermarket goodies, including bolt-on levers, bar-end blinkers, and Motogadget mirrors. Lastly, the wheels are hugged by a pair of carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic fenders.