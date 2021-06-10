Bland 2000 Ducati 750SS Gets Spiced Up With Some Tasty Custom Cafe Racer Sauce

We invite you to sit down and join us for a closer look at yet another one-off masterpiece.
Kaspeed Custom Motorcycles is a reputed workshop located in the picturesque town of Glauchau, Germany. The enterprise is run by Karsten Dressel and his two sons, who combine their skills to create drool-worthy pieces of bespoke art. As you browse their portfolio, you’ll be genuinely awestruck by the level of craftmanship put into each and every build.
For a clear demonstration of these folks’ abilities, we’ll have a quick look at what might be our favorite machine from their range. The project in question started with an ordinary 2000 Ducati 750SS i.e., and it’s evolved into a magnificent cafe racer that any moto-loving gearhead will adore.
The donor for this fascinating venture is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 748cc L-twin mill, with a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At optimal rpm, the engine will feed as much as 64 hp and 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) of torque to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop by means of a chain final drive. Bologna’s SuperSport can run the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph).
When this Duc rolled into their garage, the Dressels began by removing most of its factory bodywork items. The Germans installed a tasty selection of custom alternatives in their stead that manage to look all business. At the front, you will find a handsome fairing mimicking that of a Moto Guzzi Le Mans, while the rear end sports a tweaked subframe and a cafe racer-style tail, which has been constructed using a mixture of fiberglass, Kevlar, and carbon fiber.
We also spot a single-seater saddle upholstered with top-grade leather and Alcantara between the bike’s new tail and the original gas tank. Additionally, dual Arrow exhaust mufflers can be seen behind a bespoke belly pan placed underneath the L-twin powerplant. The cockpit is adorned with several aftermarket goodies, including bolt-on levers, bar-end blinkers, and Motogadget mirrors. Lastly, the wheels are hugged by a pair of carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic fenders.
