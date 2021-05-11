4 BMW X5 M Drag Races Ducati Panigale V4 S in the Most Hopeless Contest Ever

More on this:

The Gulf Racing Livery Worn by This Custom Ducati 750SS Looks Fascinating

After seeing this marvel, we’re certainly hoping it won’t be long until Armano Filipovic unveils his next creation. 9 photos



In its previous life, this sexy beast was a regular 748cc SuperSport from Ducati’s mighty range. Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the donor in question carries an air-cooled DOHC V-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 64 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm.



This oomph is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, enabling Bologna’s mechanical stallion to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.4 seconds. Finally, the



To kick things off, Filipovic disposed of the SuperSport’s factory bodywork (except for the stock fuel tank and front fender). In its stead, he went about installing a cafe racer-style half-fairing and an aftermarket tail section, both of which have been outsourced from Greece’s Ducati Tifoso. The bike’s subframe was modified to accommodate the new tail, receiving a dual-function LED lighting strip that keeps the rear end free of any unwanted clutter.



The standard exhaust system has been discarded to make room for a heat-wrapped two-into-two alternative. Furthermore, the 748cc V-twin breathes with ease thanks to a unique air intake setup, topped with a high-flow pod filter. Armano proceeded to honor the predator’s clip-ons with a selection of fresh goodies, including new grips, levers and switches.



On the other end, you will find a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs, while a racing-style filler cap can be seen adorning the gas tank. The finishing touch consists of a flawless color scheme depicting Gulf Racing’s legendary paintwork, which looks truly delicious on this one-off Over the years, we’ve featured a plethora of Gulf-themed custom undertakings that manage to look absolutely stunning. In fact, we can probably all agree on one thing; this is the most iconic racing livery on our planet, period! The unique piece of two-wheeled machinery you’re seeing here was crafted by Armano Filipovic – a Croatian moto artist whose bespoke ventures can be admired on Instagram In its previous life, this sexy beast was a regular 748cc SuperSport from Ducati’s mighty range. Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the donor in question carries an air-cooledV-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 64 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm.This oomph is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, enabling Bologna’s mechanical stallion to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.4 seconds. Finally, the 750SS prides itself with a healthy top speed of 127 mph (204 kph).To kick things off, Filipovic disposed of the SuperSport’s factory bodywork (except for the stock fuel tank and front fender). In its stead, he went about installing a cafe racer-style half-fairing and an aftermarket tail section, both of which have been outsourced from Greece’s Ducati Tifoso. The bike’s subframe was modified to accommodate the new tail, receiving a dual-function LED lighting strip that keeps the rear end free of any unwanted clutter.The standard exhaust system has been discarded to make room for a heat-wrapped two-into-two alternative. Furthermore, the 748cc V-twin breathes with ease thanks to a unique air intake setup, topped with a high-flow pod filter. Armano proceeded to honor the predator’s clip-ons with a selection of fresh goodies, including new grips, levers and switches.On the other end, you will find a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs, while a racing-style filler cap can be seen adorning the gas tank. The finishing touch consists of a flawless color scheme depicting Gulf Racing’s legendary paintwork, which looks truly delicious on this one-off Ducati 750SS.