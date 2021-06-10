4 Reworked 1985 BMW R80RT Looks Like an R100S, and It’s Searching for a New Home

2 Tuned E39 BMW M5 Up for Grabs With Several Awesome Interior and Exterior Mods

1 Limited-Edition 1987 Yamaha FZR 750RT Gets Auctioned Online at No Reserve

More on this:

This 10K-Mile 1984 BMW R100CS Last Edition Is a Real Blast From the Past

If you fancy seeing yourself in that saddle, you’ll be pleased to hear this gem is up for grabs at no reserve. 21 photos



Take, for example, this immaculate 1984



If you think you can handle it, we’ll have you know the bidding period will be open until Saturday afternoon (June 12). For now, I will aim to give you a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here by pointing out the machine’s main specs and features.



Bavaria’s handsome superstar is brought to life by an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin engine, which packs dual constant-depression Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The four-stroke powerplant generates 70 ponies at 7,000 spins per minute and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at around 6,000 revs.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with spinning the rear 18-inch hoop via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Furthermore, the R100CS will run the quarter-mile sprint in 12.9 seconds at 105 mph (168 kph).



Without going into any other technical details, it seems perfectly reasonable to conclude that Motorrad’s classic marvel is worth your full attention. As such, we’d say the BaT Regardless of whether you’re looking for a neat restomod, a one-off gem, or limited-edition collector’s items, you’ll probably find what you’re after on Bring a Trailer—arguably the most prominent auctioning website in the United States. It is a place where two- and four-wheeled bargains dwell, waiting for a caring owner to come along and snatch them at any moment.Take, for example, this immaculate 1984 BMW R100CS Last Edition. The bike is one of only 150 such entities ever produced, and it’s heading to the auction block at no reserve with 10,000 miles (16,000 km) on its odometer. However, the Beemer in question isn’t cheap, as you’ll need over twenty grand to top the current bid.If you think you can handle it, we’ll have you know the bidding period will be open until Saturday afternoon (June 12). For now, I will aim to give you a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here by pointing out the machine’s main specs and features.Bavaria’s handsome superstar is brought to life by an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin engine, which packs dual constant-depression Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The four-stroke powerplant generates 70 ponies at 7,000 spins per minute and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at around 6,000 revs.A five-speed transmission is tasked with spinning the rear 18-inch hoop via a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph). Furthermore, the R100CS will run the quarter-mile sprint in 12.9 seconds at 105 mph (168 kph).Without going into any other technical details, it seems perfectly reasonable to conclude that Motorrad’s classic marvel is worth your full attention. As such, we’d say the BaT platform is the next place you ought to be heading.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.