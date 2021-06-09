4 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Goes for MotoGP Look, Family Cuts Back on Emissions

Ducati Announces Special-Edition 2022 Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”

It's set to hit dealerships next month.



Well, Bologna’s engineers have indeed been preparing yet another surprise for diehard Ducatistas, which was finally unveiled earlier today. Ladies and gents, we have the pleasure of introducing you to the 2022 Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel.” This fascinating machine will be exhibited for the very first time at the MIMO Motor Show starting tomorrow, until June 13.



The event will take place at the epicenter of Milan, where the public will be able to admire the Duc in all its glory and meet Andrea Ferraresi, the director of



To be frank, we’d say they certainly achieved what they were after. We just love the way that yellow paintwork draws your attention to the Diavel’s iconic frame, which stands out in contrast to the stealthy bodywork. The new color scheme was partially influenced by a concept presented at the Milan Design Week back in 2019, namely the “Materico.”



At the time of this article, pricing remains a mystery, but we're inclined to think this beast won't be cheap, since last year's homage to Lambo's Sian FKP 37 was priced at a whopping $31,995.

