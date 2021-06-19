Mansory’s Mclaren 720s Looks Better if You Close Your Eyes

Supercars should look like they were drawn by 10-year olds and refined by the best automotive designers out there. For most part, Mansory gets it, but somehow, they keep making them even crazier, to the point where they lose most of their magic.
Case at hand, meet yet another high-end exotic model
ruined tuned by Mansory: the McLaren 720S. The British machine has felt the tuner’s wrath on most of the exterior, as it features a brash body kit.
A lot of carbon fiber has been used in the construction. The lightweight material can be found pretty much everywhere, from the front apron to the hood, side skirts, blades, rear wing, diffuser and so on.
If it somehow looks familiar, then you have a very good memory, because Mansory has actually used this design in the past on other 720S supercars.
Moreover, unlike most of Mansory’s projects, this tuned 720S boasts a bit more power, with the tuner boosting it by 35 metric horsepower. As a result, the 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) have become 755 PS (744 HP / 555 kW). And even though it might not seem that much, the tuner claims that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration has been improved by one tenth of a second, as a result, whereas top speed has increased to 345 kph (214 mph).
As for the stock McLaren 720S, it uses the brand’s twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 720 metric horsepower, hence the name, and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque.
The Woking automaker claims that from nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the supercar needs 2.9 seconds. It can hit the 200 kph (124 mph) mark in just 7.8 seconds, and will eventually max out at 341 kph (212 mph).
On the combined WLTP cycle, the 720S sips 12.2 l/100 km (19.3 mpg US), and emits 276 g/km of CO2.
A lot of carbon fiber has been used in the construction. The lightweight material can be found pretty much everywhere, from the front apron to the hood, side skirts, blades, rear wing, diffuser and so on.
If it somehow looks familiar, then you have a very good memory, because Mansory has actually used this design in the past on other 720S supercars.
Moreover, unlike most of Mansory’s projects, this tuned 720S boasts a bit more power, with the tuner boosting it by 35 metric horsepower. As a result, the 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) have become 755 PS (744 HP / 555 kW). And even though it might not seem that much, the tuner claims that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration has been improved by one tenth of a second, as a result, whereas top speed has increased to 345 kph (214 mph).
As for the stock McLaren 720S, it uses the brand’s twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 720 metric horsepower, hence the name, and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque.
The Woking automaker claims that from nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the supercar needs 2.9 seconds. It can hit the 200 kph (124 mph) mark in just 7.8 seconds, and will eventually max out at 341 kph (212 mph).
On the combined WLTP cycle, the 720S sips 12.2 l/100 km (19.3 mpg US), and emits 276 g/km of CO2.