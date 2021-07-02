Zacoe Takes the McLaren 720S to the Next Level With Outlandish Widebody Kit

The McLaren 720S has it all: absolutely gorgeous looks and the performance to match. Does that mean it can't be improved? Well, wiser people seem to insist there is no such thing as perfection, and the British supercar makes no exception from this unwritten rule.
At a glance, the 720S—like most other McLarens—appears to have a very simple design with a few clean lines and well-defined surfaces. On closer inspection, though, particularly in the flesh, it feels almost organic—like something drawn by H. R. Giger, the creator of the Xenomorph monster in the Alien series.
It has plenty of intricate black elements that seem to lurk underneath the painted bodywork, particularly at the back, like soft bits that need to be protected by the hard shell of the panels. Looking at it, you wouldn't be surprised if when one of the engine bay pipes got punctured, it would drip pure metal-burning acid.
Zacoe's vision on the exterior design of the 720S takes nothing away from its menacing look; actually, it builds on it by adding even more plates of armor to form what looks like an exoskeleton. The wider tracks alone are enough to give the McLaren an even more purposeful appearance than before, but the Asian tuning company also found very bold ways of filling the space created by moving the wheels further apart.
One of the more striking ways in which they "filled" that space was by not filling it at all. Zacoe's Galaxy McLaren 720S widebody kit features a front wheel arch that only partially covers the wheel. The front features a prominent cutout, while toward the back, they simply fitted a boomerang-shaped wing to take care of the airflow without enclosing the wheel completely.
The rear wheels feature more solid material around them than the front ones, but thanks to the flowing design and the chromatic contrast, that airy feel is maintained. In fact, Zacoe swears that everything you see isn't just for show but also improves airflow and heat dissipation. Does anyone actually care about that? We doubt the people who will get this plan on taking their cars on a drag strip or a track, being a lot more likely to prowl the rich areas of the world's major cities.
Every dark bit of the Zacoe Galaxy widebody kit you see is designed and built in-house out of carbon fiber. The company prides itself on the manufacturing work it does, promising all the expected benefits from using this type of product: high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and low thermal expansion.
At the end of the day, though, it's all about the looks, and the Galaxy marks an important step forward for Zacoe. It is by far its most daring project so far, and it's not as if the company has been working on lesser cars so far: the list of models includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis, BMWs, and Mercedes-AMGs.
