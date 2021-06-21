4 Toyota Supra 2.0 High-Speed Autobahn Run Shows It Can Exceed Its Base Abilities

2 The 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Is Exclusive to North America

More on this:

2022 Toyota GR Supra U.S. Commercial Is a Tale of Haze and Grocery Shopping

This is how Toyota chose to promote the 2022 GR Supra in the United States, and we have to admit that it is one of the best car commercials we have seen in a while. 10 photos



The clip, shared a few days ago by Toyota on its official YouTube channel, is called ‘The Pitch’, and it is “just one of the many ideas the Gazoo Racing team pitched for this epic GR Supra commercial”. It puts the spotlight on the



Limited to only 600 units, all of them destined for HP and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque straight-six lump, which will rocket it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds. It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, and together with the active rear differential, adaptive variable sports suspension and Brembo brakes, not to mention the aero add-ons, make it an exciting addition to the Supra family.



Speaking of the lineup, the



Sprinkled with some funny behind-the-scenes-like shots that try to portray it as a great driver's car, without breaking any laws, that is also practical, the video is 5 minutes long and has them all. From fast takeoffs to drifting and jumping, and from burnouts to pizza delivering and grocery shopping in a racing suit and helmet.The clip, shared a few days ago by Toyota on its official YouTube channel, is called ‘The Pitch’, and it is “just one of the many ideas the Gazoo Racing team pitched for this epic GR Supra commercial”. It puts the spotlight on the new A91-CF Edition , which celebrated its debut at the beginning of the month.Limited to only 600 units, all of them destined for North America , the special model packs the 382and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque straight-six lump, which will rocket it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds. It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, and together with the active rear differential, adaptive variable sports suspension and Brembo brakes, not to mention the aero add-ons, make it an exciting addition to the Supra family.Speaking of the lineup, the base Supra carries a $43,090 MSRP in the States, and packs a twin-scroll turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 255 HP. The 382 HP, 3.0-liter six-banger is available from the $51,090 3.0 trim level that follows. The better equipped 3.0 Premium starts at $54,590, whereas the A91 Edition will set buyers back at least $54,795. Both of them are powered by the same six-pot, with 382 HP.