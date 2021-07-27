2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Revealed With One-Piece Retractable Hard Top

McLaren stepped up their game by a tremendous margin with the introduction of the 720S, and the Woking-based company did it again with the 765LT. Previously available as a coupe, the Long Tail is now offered with a retractable hard top and minimal weight gain.
McLaren says that the one-piece RHT needs 11 seconds to be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour). The roof design plays an integral role in the vehicle’s structure by creating a full carbon-fiber shell when closed. The immersive open-air experience is vastly improved by the lightweight exhaust system, which features titanium and four centrally-mounted pipes. The European market 765LT Spider is fitted with two valves that modulate the volume at lower and higher revolutions.
Speaking of engine speeds, 765 PS (755 horsepower) at 7,500 revolutions per minute and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm are more than adequate for a vehicle in this class. 49 kilograms (108 pounds) heavier than the 765LT Coupe, the open-top variant needs 2.7 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) while the quarter-mile is covered in 10 seconds flat. Maximum speed? Make that 205 mph (330 kph), thank you!
Priced from £310,500 back home in the United Kingdom or $382,000 over in the United States, the 765LT Spider is limited to 765 examples worldwide. The Woking-based manufacturer offers 10-spoke forged alloys and bespoke Trofeo R tires as standard, and somewhat expected of a Long Tail, air conditioning and the radio are optional extras. In stark contrast to Porsche, McLaren doesn’t charge a thing for air conditioning and the radio.
All told, there are two MSO Defined packages available for the 765LT Spider at launch. The LT Black Pack includes gloss-black mirror casings, air intakes, aerodynamic diffuser, rear bumper, front splitter, and tonneau while the Clubsport Pack caters to driving-focused customers. The latter spruces up the convertible supercar with carbon-fiber racing seats, track-focused brakes inspired by the McLaren Senna and a telemetry system with three cameras.
