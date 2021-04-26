Ingenuity Helicopter Gets Official ICAO Designator From Earth, It’s IGY

McLaren 765LT Catches Fire at Gas Station, Unfortunately Burns to a Crisp

Limited to 765 units, the McLaren 765LT is a track-focused supercar that would make the limited-edition Senna blush with admiration. Priced at $358,000 stateside, the world has lost yet another example in a fire. 12 photos



No injuries were reported according to the cited publication, and the cause of the fiery incident has yet to be released by the Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department. One potential scenario would be static electricity, which may build up by re-entering the vehicle during fueling in dry weather.



It’s common knowledge to always touch a metal part of the vehicle before opening the fuel cap, but as it’s often the case with humankind, mistakes can happen. Turning our attention back to Bob Kelly’s photographs,



Although the insurance company won’t be happy to write off the vehicle, the owner should thank Lady Luck for smiling upon him. Not only did the owner walk away unharmed, but he’ll probably be invited by McLaren to place an order on the yet-to-be-revealed



Just like the fixed-head coupe, McLaren is expected to mirror the output figures with 765 PS (755 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. The even more track-focused Senna matches the 765LT in terms of torque, but it’s a little more potent at 800 PS (789 horsepower). Speaking of the corner-carving Senna, it was three years ago when auto vlogger Salomondrin watched his limited-edition supercar



