Mike Flewitt’s McLaren 720S Is Up for Grabs With Many MSO Goodies

Not all McLarens are created equal, and one of those special cars is the 720S of Mike Flewitt. Originally delivered to the big kahuna of the British automaker, the V8-engined supercar from Woking is a 2017 model that currently shows less than 11,000 miles (17,703 kilometers) on the odo.
Originally priced at £306,000 ($421,500 at current exchange rates), chassis number SMB14DCC3JW000621 is offered by O’Kane Lavers for £165,000 ($227,230). In addition to the vehicle, the sale further includes the added benefit of a McLaren warranty until July 2022, plenty of documentation, a spare key, a car cover, as well as full-body PPF for extra peace of mind.
The MSO Defined exterior color is complemented by Stealth Black super-lightweight wheels with a 10-spoke design, black-finished brake calipers, a lot of carbon-fiber upgrades, the Stealth Package, and the stainless-steel sports exhaust. Upgraded by McLaren with electric memory seats, the 720S also flaunts Carbon Black seat belts, Alcantara on the steering wheel, a power-adjustable steering column, Andesite shift paddles for the dual-clutch transmission, MSO Defined carbon-fiber air vents, 360-degree park assist, and a 12-speaker audio system from hi-fi specialists Bowers & Wilkins.
Last serviced by McLaren New Forest in October 2020 with 8,107 miles (13,047 kilometers) on the clock, this one-of-one 720S is presented in like-new condition with Jet Black leather upholstery, a volumetric alarm, vehicle tracking system, a luggage retention strap, HomeLink, as well as a nose lift.
Penned by the legendary Frank Stephenson of Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Maserati MC12, Fiat 500, and E53 BMW X5 fame, the British interloper takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter V8 augmented by a couple of spinny boys. The M840T as McLaren calls it is rated at 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque, which enables the car to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in less than three seconds. As for maximum speed, the official figure is 341 kilometers per hour (212 mph).
