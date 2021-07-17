This Green Pile of Junk Used To Be a Fine McLaren 720S, Until It Got Crashed

A true jack of most trades (when it comes to two-door exotics, anyway) and master of plenty, the McLaren 720S is a must-have supercar for any collector. But while some units are carefully tucked away in climate-controlled garages and rarely see any natural light, others are kings of the drag strip, constantly humiliating more powerful rides.
Unfortunately, the racing and cruising days of this particular McLaren 720S Spider have been brutally ended by a horrific crash, which took out a big chunk out of its right-hand side, complete with the front axle. The bumper and front hood have seen better days, and so has the windscreen.
The interior will need some TLC too, because the side airbag has deployed in the accident. And since we’ve moved on to the interior, it is worth noting that the odometer indicated only 3,049 miles (4,907 km) at the time of the crash.
Why did we mention that? For the simple fact that it is offered for sale, with Copart listing it for one of their upcoming auctions. The car is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and has an estimated retail value of $345,113, according to the ad.
While it doesn’t exactly look salvageable, anything is possible for the right person. So, if you feel like this would make a fine project, then you should definitely get in touch with the vendor and assess the entire wreck, including the underbody and oily bits.
The latter include that fine twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, with an 8,500 rpm redline, that develops 710 HP (720 PS / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, according to the official spec sheet. A seven-speed SSG channels the power to the rear wheels, which rockets the British supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and up to a maximum speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
