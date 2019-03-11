McLaren 720S Spider vs. 720S Coupe 1/4-Mile Comparison Has Shocking Results

With the McLaren 720S having now landed among us, the time has come to see how this stacks up against the Coupe. And a YouTuber who owns the fixed-roof model has recently tested his car against the open-top model, with the result being more than impressive.

4 photos



For the record, the Spider incarnation of the British missile is only about 90 lbs less friendly to the scales compared to the coupe.



Now, the said vlogger (we're talking about Brooks of the Drag Times channel) placed a Vbox inside these supercars, driving them back to back.



The performance numbers measured in the real world included the 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, 100-200 kph, 60-130 mph, 100-150 mph, quarter-mile and half-mile. The results are mighty impressive, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - you'll find the figures at the 14:05 point of the clip.



Now, you should know that both supercars rolled on Pirelli P Zero rubber, the non-Corsa kind and since they were tested together, these numbers are relevant.



Of course, we also need to add a grain of salt - as the aficionado himself notes, the testing didn't take place on a prepped surface, so the potential grip variations mean the 0-60 mph times aren't 100 percent accurate.



Even so, the amazing sprinting abilities of the McLaren 720S Spider speak for themselves, with many aficionados wondering if the open-top model packs a bit of ECU play that would give it a bit of an edge over the Coupe. And yes, a well-prepared dyno test might answer this question.



And we can't wait to see these non-identical twins battling out at the drag strip, where the 720S Coupe has managed to deliver a



