Novitec’s 794 HP McLaren 720S Spider Is a Carbon Fiber Widebody Fiend

Let’s set things straight from the very beginning; the aftermarket magicians over at Novitec are no strangers to the magnificent realm of supercars. In fact, it goes without saying these ambitious folks mean business! As time went by, the German enterprise never ceased to amaze gearheads with their drool-worthy tuning kits, covering the likes of Maserati, Tesla and Ferrari, to name a few.
Over the past few years, we visited Novitec’s graceful range to admire an array of remarkable exploits brewed on their premises, such as a vicious Lamborghini Huracan Evo and a Ferrari Portofino that boasts as much as 684 hp on tap. To be quite frank, we can probably all agree that these gurus are the real MVPs on the customs segment.
Today, we’ll be taking a second to explore yet another surreal entity housed by their impressive inventory. The project in question revolves around McLaren’s almighty 720S Spider – a fascinating work of four-wheeled art that does a neat job at demonstrating there’s always room for improvement. On the other hand, this car doesn’t exactly need any sort of upgrades to shine.
McLaren’s superstar is brought to life by a brutal 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan that’ll deliver up to 710 feral ponies at 7,500 rpm, while a wicked torque output of no less than 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) will be summoned at around 5,500 revs. A seven-speed automatic transmission is tasked with distributing this monstrous oomph to a rear-wheel-drive, leading to an astronomical top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
Furthermore, the Spider is perfectly capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 2.9 seconds. Suspension duties are taken good care of by a state-of-the-art double wishbone setup on both ends. The entire structure crawls on a set of 19-inch aluminum wheels that wear disc brakes on all four sides. Without going into any other details, it’s safe to conclude that the 720S is a force to be reckoned with among supercars.
As if the stock machine wasn’t already spectacular enough, Novitec’s experts proceeded to develop a limited-edition aftermarket package (dubbed N-Largo), consisting of tasty performance upgrades and an assortment of cosmetic tweaks that redefine classy. The very first thing you’ll come across is a juicy carbon fiber widebody kit with a seriously menacing attitude, stretching from the front splitter lip, all the way back to the rear spoiler.
Besides the aforementioned widebody pizzazz, McLaren’s beast was also injected with a generous dose of additional power, thanks to a plug & play control module and a fresh exhaust system that enables the twin-turbo fiend to breathe a little more freely.
As such, the powerplant’s output figures have been dialed to a gargantuan 794 hp and 648 pound-feet (878 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at optimal revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 2.7 seconds, while Spider’s top speed makes a humble jump to 215 mph (346 kph).
This, ladies and gents, is what we’d call a fine display of German tuning glory!
