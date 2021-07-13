McLaren F1 Is Being Sold For $70K, Something Is Off

I guess that one of the nicest things about the Grand Theft Auto video game is that you can walk down the street, minding your own business, and if you happen to see a nice car at the stoplight, you can just take it. No moral or legal repercussions, no one gets hurt in the process. It's just a game. But what do you do if there's a car that you want to have in real life, but can't afford it?
Well, acting like you're in a video game is out of the question, and you should never try to take away something that's not yours. So you can either work hard, save up, and they buy the car that you want, or you can get a loan. Sure, things get a hell of a lot more complicated if the car you're dreaming about is one out of 106 ever made. Then you've got two options, realistically speaking. Forget about that car or build it yourself.
I'm not going to bet my life on the fact that whoever built this car was indeed a big McLaren F1 fan, because he may have only been interested in making a profit. But I guess it would be strange for someone to go to these lengths without actually feeling something towards that car. And no, before you ask that question, this wasn't built starting from a Pontiac Fiero, like most other replicas these days are.
The man behind this contraption opted to start from a Porsche Boxster instead. So, even though this is a replica F1, at least it's still a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car. So maybe it isn't all that bad. The seller states that the car is fully functional and you can drive it without having to worry about anything. It's even got one of those systems that allow you to hydraulically raise the front end so that you can go over speed-bumps.

For the average citizen, this may as well be an original McLaren F1, as I feel few people that aren't into cars will be able to tell the difference. Sure, the little Boxster's engine is nothing compared to the mighty BMW-built V12 of the McLaren. But then again, if you're really into doing track days with your car, you won't be buying this. Instead, you'll be opting for something that's a bit more track-focused.
This replica was built in the Czech Republic, and it still has an AM/FM Stereo, climate control, electric heated seats, ABS, and ESP on it, so it should be both fun and easy to drive. There are even a few videos of the car, and looking at it is very confusing, due to the Porsche exhaust note. The starting bid has been set to £51,000 ($70,450), and with some 20 hours to go before the auction is over, there are no bids on it. I guess nobody wants a cheap "McLaren".
