Lando Norris Robbed of His Richard Mille Watch at the Euro 2020 Final

England was not able to “bring it home” at the 2020 Euro championship: Italy won the final, which played at the Wembley Stadium in London. In attendance at the match was British Formula One driver Lando Norris, who lost a bit more than just his hopes in The Three Lions’ win.
The Guardian reports that yobs attacked Norris as he was leaving the stadium and getting into his McLaren supercar, and stole his watch right off his wrist. It was a Richard Mille piece, which Norris favors both at work and on his off time, with reports in the tabloid media putting its value at £50,000, which is roughly $70,000 at the current exchange rate.
The same reports claim that one of the yobs held down Norris, while another took off with his watch. The F1 driver was not otherwise injured, and nothing else was taken.
In a statement to the same media outlet, McLaren confirms the robbery, saying that Lando is “understandably shaken” after what happened. A Richard Mille watch was taken but, since “this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”
Norris is one of the 500 proud owners of the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph, which comes with a carbon TPT case, orange quartz TPT, and black skeletonized dial. In fact, he was seen with it so often that some reports suggest it could be the piece that was stolen. This limited-edition timepiece, offered only to McLaren owners, is priced at $300,000, which doesn’t line up with the reported value of the one stolen.
Norris posted photos from the stadium at the end of the match, and he’s seen with a blue-strap watch on his wrist. He seems to have been wearing the same Richard Mille model for a while now, and it’s definitely not the RM 11-03 McLaren.
