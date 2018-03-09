McLaren Richard Mille Watch to Cost $190,000

Give the thing a fancy name, talk to a fancy watch manufacturer to produce it, slap on it your established brand name and you could easily sell any watch you like for as much as others ask for pristine supercars.

This is the second watch released by Richard Mille for McLAren after last year’s RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1. The fancy name of the watch is RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph. The fancy watch manufacturer who made it is Richard Mille. And the established brand name is, of course, McLaren. The price? $190,000.Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside the McLaren Senna , the watch will also be manufactured in a limited run of 500 units. The carmaker says the timepiece will be offered mainly to McLaren Ultimate Series clients, but it does not explicitly exclude selling it to others as well.The Flyback Chronograph’s case is made of carbon interlaced with orange Quartz and features titanium pushers. The bezel of the watch is adorned with titanium inserts made to resemble the McLaren F1 air-intake.The mechanics of the watch rely on the automatic RMAC3 caliber mechanism, a flyback chronograph and 55-hour power reserve. On the dial, users can access an annual calendar, an oversized date, as well as a 12-hour chronograph and countdown counters.According to McLaren, work on the special watch took over a year, as development for the model started in 2017 when the two companies shook hands for the first time.“Both companies have a reputation for luxury and a strong desire to be at the cutting edge of technology while striving for excellence and rarity in everything they do,” explains McLaren in a statement.“These influences, as well as design cues, are taken from McLaren’s range of luxury sports cars and supercars, are reflected in this special timepiece.”This is the second watch released by Richard Mille for McLAren after last year’s RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1.