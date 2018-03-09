autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

McLaren Richard Mille Watch to Cost $190,000

9 Mar 2018, 14:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Gadgets
Give the thing a fancy name, talk to a fancy watch manufacturer to produce it, slap on it your established brand name and you could easily sell any watch you like for as much as others ask for pristine supercars.
5 photos
RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback ChronographRM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback ChronographRM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback ChronographRM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph
The fancy name of the watch is RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph. The fancy watch manufacturer who made it is Richard Mille. And the established brand name is, of course, McLaren. The price? $190,000.

Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside the McLaren Senna, the watch will also be manufactured in a limited run of 500 units. The carmaker says the timepiece will be offered mainly to McLaren Ultimate Series clients, but it does not explicitly exclude selling it to others as well.

The Flyback Chronograph’s case is made of carbon interlaced with orange Quartz and features titanium pushers. The bezel of the watch is adorned with titanium inserts made to resemble the McLaren F1 air-intake.

The mechanics of the watch rely on the automatic RMAC3 caliber mechanism, a flyback chronograph and 55-hour power reserve. On the dial, users can access an annual calendar, an oversized date, as well as a 12-hour chronograph and countdown counters.

According to McLaren, work on the special watch took over a year, as development for the model started in 2017 when the two companies shook hands for the first time.

“Both companies have a reputation for luxury and a strong desire to be at the cutting edge of technology while striving for excellence and rarity in everything they do,” explains McLaren in a statement.

“These influences, as well as design cues, are taken from McLaren’s range of luxury sports cars and supercars, are reflected in this special timepiece.”

This is the second watch released by Richard Mille for McLAren after last year’s RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1.
McLaren richard mille RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph 2018 Geneva Motor Show watch
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  