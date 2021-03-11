$500K Richard Mille 11-03 Flyback Chronograph Heist Is a Sign of Our Times

Not many find Richard Mille timepieces worthy of the frenzy they generate, let alone of the thousands of hundreds of dollars they command upon release. But thieves will always appreciate anything expensive.
A jeweler from Los Angeles, Shay Belhassen, had a very rare and much-coveted Richard Mille watch stolen from him in broad daylight at gunpoint last week. It happened at a very fancy Beverly Hills eatery, and, according to the Los Angeles Times, Belhassen was most likely targeted. Police also believe thieves are now targeting high-end watches, so this, only the latest in a string of similar heists, could be a new trend.
On his wrist sat a Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph that retailed for $160,000 but whose value has shot to $500,000 due to incredible demand and limited production. Inspired by the aerodynamics of Formula One and paying tribute to automotive excellence in design in more than one place, RM 11-03 is among the sportiest watches from the watchmaker. It’s also among the most sought after by celebrities and public figures of a certain standing.
Belhassen now offers a $50,000 reward for whoever returns the piece to him. He stresses that its rarity will undoubtedly make it hard to sell but easier to spot it. “Whoever is going to be offered it is going to know they are being offered stolen stuff,” he says. He hopes the reward will make someone’s kindness come to light.
Introduced in 2016 as the continuation to the 2007 RM 011 Flyback Chronograph, RM 11-03 is all titanium and sapphire glass, modernized lines, and the usual busy design and complications of Richard Mille. Since it was conceived as a tribute to Formula One, racing driver Felipe Massa was a brand ambassador for a while. One iteration of this highly popular piece was a limited-edition collaboration with McLaren.
On his wrist sat a Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph that retailed for $160,000 but whose value has shot to $500,000 due to incredible demand and limited production. Inspired by the aerodynamics of Formula One and paying tribute to automotive excellence in design in more than one place, RM 11-03 is among the sportiest watches from the watchmaker. It’s also among the most sought after by celebrities and public figures of a certain standing.
Belhassen now offers a $50,000 reward for whoever returns the piece to him. He stresses that its rarity will undoubtedly make it hard to sell but easier to spot it. “Whoever is going to be offered it is going to know they are being offered stolen stuff,” he says. He hopes the reward will make someone’s kindness come to light.
Introduced in 2016 as the continuation to the 2007 RM 011 Flyback Chronograph, RM 11-03 is all titanium and sapphire glass, modernized lines, and the usual busy design and complications of Richard Mille. Since it was conceived as a tribute to Formula One, racing driver Felipe Massa was a brand ambassador for a while. One iteration of this highly popular piece was a limited-edition collaboration with McLaren.