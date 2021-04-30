Pennsylvania Man Owns Over 40,000 Diecast Vehicles, Worth More Than His House

5 Lotus Evija in Endurance Racing Livery Would Look Spot on at Le Mans

1 Ferrari Prepares New Hypercar for 2023 Return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans

More on this:

Richard Mille New Racing Red Watch Debuts at the FIA WEC This Weekend

After earning the 9th spot in the European Le Mans Series last year in September, Richard Mille's all-female racing team is making an appearance this year at FIA WEC. To mark the event, the Swiss luxury watch company introduces the RM 07-01 Racing Red. With this motorsport-focused model on their wrist, Beitske Visser, Sophia Flörsch, and Tatiana Calderon will turn heads at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend. 8 photos



Developed for competition and to withstand the shocks experienced in a racing prototype by the crew, the CRMA2 automatic is secured by a black Carbon TPT which forms the dial, and a scarlet Quartz TPT case, both high-performance materials that ensure optimal protection of the movement.



Microblasted grade 5 titanium provides the baseplate with great rigidity as well as precise surface flatness, which is critical for a good run in a competition like the



The qualifying session in the LMP2 class takes place on Friday, April 30th, with the Total 6 Hours of



The LMP2 category, which is available to privately-owned teams, will allow The Racing Red represents the sporting version of the well-known RM 07-01. It features the red signature of Mille's racing team Oreca-Gibson #1. The heart of this timepiece is powered by the CRMA2 calibre, a highly skeletonized automatic movement created for the RM 07-01 collection.Developed for competition and to withstand the shocks experienced in a racing prototype by the crew, the CRMA2 automatic is secured by a black Carbon TPT which forms the dial, and a scarlet Quartz TPT case, both high-performance materials that ensure optimal protection of the movement.Microblasted grade 5 titanium provides the baseplate with great rigidity as well as precise surface flatness, which is critical for a good run in a competition like the FIA WEC. Its bridges are also made of grade 5 titanium and have been microblasted and electroplasma-treated. Although durable and sharp, these materials give the watch a lightweight feel, making it a perfect candidate for the competition.The qualifying session in the LMP2 class takes place on Friday, April 30th, with the Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps starting on Saturday, May 1st.The LMP2 category, which is available to privately-owned teams, will allow Richard Mille 's racing team to use an ORECA 07 chassis with a 600 hp Gibson engine on the track. Supported by the FIA Women In Motorsport committee, the crew aims to climb the endurance ladder and compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.