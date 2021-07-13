Ford Kicks Off the Summer Adventures With Official 2021 Bronco Soft Top How-To

After finally cranking up the production quota at the Ford MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant) and sending the first units of the 2021 Bronco on their merry way to dealerships, this new chapter was only normal. After all, the company has a habit of keeping it simple and to the point with its “Ford How-To” series that highlights important aspects of some of its most popular models.
It happened before with the all-new fourteenth generation 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and now it’s time for the tutorial series to set its sights on the highly anticipated 2021 Bronco in 2-Door and 4-Door form. First up on the list (all videos are embedded below) came up the 4x4 traction systems, and we could see both versions of the SUV traveling the land and making use of the G.O.A.T. modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain).
By the way, the forum jury may still be out on the latter, as the good folks over at broncog6.com have reportedly uncovered an initial system/user error while off-roading. Well, that calls for additional investigation, and we promise to keep you up to date if we find out anything else. Moving on, there’s also a tech-savvy tutorial for keeping it all in the 21st century smartphone-centric universe. But with an off-roading twist, thanks to the FordPass Performance App with Off-Road Navigation.
Now, after a little bit of trail preparation, things get even more interesting. That’s because we feel that Ford is basically inviting the eager first owners of the 2021 Bronco to embark on a raft of summer adventures and road trips... with no doors and the soft top removed. Going wild and with the wind in your hair is one of the biggest draws of the Wrangler opponent, and Ford knows that very well.
So, it was only logical to make a big point out of presenting through its official channel a few handy tutorials on how to remove and install both the doors and the soft top. Now, there’s nothing left other than prepare the luggage and start building cool memories...
