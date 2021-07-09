1966 Ford Bronco Mixes Classic Looks With Modern Oomph for 460-HP Ranger Edition

There’s no point in claiming anymore that a 1966 Ford Bronco restomod can successfully replace the craving for a Sasquatched sixth-generation example. After all, the 2021 version has finally started its first deliveries and the pricing difference is simply humongous in most cases. But, then again, sometimes there’s no other way than dream a very American, very summer road trips-ready classic example.
Just about everyone over at Velocity Restorations is in the habit of doing just that. They imagine the perfect Bronco Builds (along with some International Scouts, as well as other classics) every single day. And their target is the perfect blend of classic style, modern comfort, and contemporary performance. It also doesn’t hurt to make them just a little bit more reliable along the way. For a price, of course.
We don’t know how much they’re asking for their latest build, a 1966 Bronco Ranger Edition, but we can easily imagine it’s not going to be cheap. After all, their restored classic Broncos kick off at $169,900 and some of their previous commissions have reached up to $305k. Compare that with the $28,500 MSRP of a base 2021 Bronco and even after adding the cool $4,995 Sasquatch package one might feel compelled to run away (screaming) into the sunset.
But don’t do it yet – and not just because Velocity is appealing to our patriotic senses with this flag-bearing ‘66 Bronco. Instead, let’s discuss the spectacularly original Bronco elements, the 17-inch steelies, Ranger Stripe kit, or the mesmerizing and fully custom Anvil Grey PPG paint finish. Still not hooked? Then may we remind you this Ranger Edition also sports a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine delivering more than 460 horsepower and roaring at the world through the Velocity Custom performance exhaust and headers.
Well, some people are harder to please than others, so let’s continue. Jumping inside, we should easily notice the Velocity Exclusive high-back seat interior, color-matched bespoke safari top, or the unique six-point roll cage. And don’t even get us started on the creature comforts, which include things like a Vintage Air A/C system, a retro sound system with Kicker speakers, and the Velocity Exclusive digital instrument cluster.
