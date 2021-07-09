Impeccable 1986 VW Vanagon Invites All to a Summer of Westfalia Adventure Trips

Manufactured from 1979 up to 2002, the third generation (T3) of the Volkswagen Type 2 proudly carried the series into the 1980s and beyond. Its official name has many facets, including the Transporter, Caravelle, Microbus, and Vanagon designations. But, more importantly, its versatile nature has even more.
Let’s take this 1986 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia 4-speed for example. It’s currently up for grabs on auction from Bring a Trailer seller billtaormina and – of course – it's located in Anaheim, California. Better start churning out the hippie jokes so we can get over the pop culture trope because we have other things to do. Such as discuss with the family and friends where to park this pop-top full camper during the few moments of respite in between this summer’s road trips.
Since we’re dealing with a used car sale, it’s always wise to investigate a little further before committing to a purchase, though. As such, the description provided by the seller mentions the impeccable looks aren’t a ruse and instead were the result of a refurbishment. The repair works included multiple retouches of body panels and the front, all done before a repaint to the current gold over a two-tone brown leather interior.
Even better, the engine is a replacement water-cooled 2.2-liter flat-four that’s mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Just about everyone will be impressed by the creature comforts available onboard, which include things such as AC, power windows and locks, an Alpine aftermarket entertainment system, and LCD screens with Bluetooth connections.
As far as the adventures are concerned, these will certainly get a massive boost thanks to the camping equipment. There’s a fully-equipped kitchenette, convertible rear bed, along with the pop-up canvas tent with a sleeping platform. Now there’s just the matter of having to hurry with the decision, since the auction is live for just one more day, and the current highest bid has already reached $21,979.
