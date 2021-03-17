Classic Recreations Now Makes the Original Ford Bronco a Coyote-Swapped Restomod

With all eyes on the 2021 Ford Bronco revival, it’s no wonder the original 1966-1977 generation is also getting a lot of attention these days. That can only mean great things for anyone looking to secure a classic example, as increasingly attractive offers are coming to market.
No one can deny the claim to fame for the original Bronco, though one can argue that being a classic off-roader brings with it a set of compromises. But, where there’s will there’s also a way, hence the numerous customization projects that pop up on the used car market.
The only problem with them is one needs to accept all the modifications done prior to purchase. And those also don’t come cheap. So, here’s another way of getting yourself the perfect classic Bronco and save the hustle of searching for the right example, courtesy of the specialized team at Classic Recreations.
It’s the same Yukon, Oklahoma-based custom fabrication shop that recently amazed us with the carbon fiber recreation of the Shelby GT500CR Ford Mustang, but it’s the first time we see them expand towards the 4x4 market.
And they’re doing it properly, announcing both their bespoke take on the original Bronco as well as the availability to deliver a specifically customized Bronco at the behest of the owner. As far as the standard take on the classic Blue Oval rock crawler is concerned, pricing kicks off at no less than $224,900.
For the huge pile of cash, Classic Recreations will bring to life a classic Bronco that can easily hold its own against the 2021 version with help from all the modifications. These include the addition of tuned Roadster Shop Fox Racing 2.5 Factory Race Series coilovers, updated Currie Rock Jock High Pinion Dana 44 front and 60 rear axles, unique TMI seats and upgraded leather upholstery, and even a premium sound system.
Most importantly, though, the vintage Bronco will be hiding a very modern V8 secret under its hood. It comes in the form of a third-generation Ford Performance 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine sending 460 horsepower to all four wheels through an automatic transmission and Atlas 2 transfer case.
