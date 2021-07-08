Owner Compares Tacoma TRD Pro to 2021 Bronco, Falls for 2-Door Base Sasquatch

After way too many delays that caused a lot of chagrin for 2021 Bronco fans, the Blue Oval has finally started churning out the reinvented sixth-generation SUV in 2- and 4-Door form. And those first deliveries are finally upon us, so it’s really no surprise that initial user impressions have started pouring in.
Oddly enough, these aren’t swinging from the direction we were expecting. With the 2-Door and 4-Door looking ripe to give the Jeep brand a run for its money, one would have expected an abundance of side-by-side and drive comparisons between newly delivered Broncos and the Wrangler. Instead, as far as the bronco6g.com community is concerned, it seems that fans are also eyeing the off-road competition over at Toyota.
As such, it didn’t take long for the Broncos to meet a few competitors from the Japanese brand. One would be the 4Runner SR5 a forum user encountered while driving around in the family’s new 4-Door Bronco soft top. The size comparison is on point, with both being quite on par, but we can easily give the win to the Blue Oval, at least in the coolness department.
The other meeting, between a 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro pickup truck and a 2-Door Base Bronco with the Sasquatch package (aka the beloved “BaseSquatch”) might be a bit trickier. But, as it turns out, it’s another big win for Ford. By the way, this time around the POV is provided by the Toyota owner, not by a Bronco aficionado. So, it’s pretty astonishing to find out the Tacoma had no chance against the smaller (but taller) 2-Door.
Apparently, after a first walkaround (which delivered the neat comparison pictures) also came the first drive. And that was enough for the Tacoma owner to fall in love with the entry-level Bronco and plan an acquisition. And he wasn’t even deterred by the fact that he saw the dealer’s $5k markup for this Rapid Red example. Which, by the way, usually starts at an MSRP of $28,500 but then you also have to consider the $295 color option, as well as the additional $,995 for the Sasquatch package.
