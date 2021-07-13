Certain 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUVs Recalled Over Detaching Steering Column

3 Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid Will Chase After McLaren Artura, Could Look Like This

Not all Porsches are created equal. 27 examples of the Cayenne are called back over a problem that we rarely associate with the German manufacturer, namely a steering column that’s prone to detach while the vehicle is driven. 7 photos



Porsche couldn’t rule out the potential loss of steering in the event of a detached column, a condition that can easily result in bodily injuries, death, and lawsuits. Therefore, the Stuttgart-based automaker decided to



The production dates for the affected population ranges from May 23rd to June 23rd, and Porsche describes the cause for this blunder as “a process error in production.” You would expect a little more attention to detail from the makers of the 911 and the financial might of the Volkswagen Group, but still, cost-cutting occurs at every single level of the automotive industry.



Dealers and owners will be informed of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Porsche Cars North America also told the safety watchdog that the process error has been corrected by raising awareness, further instruction of the production employees, a cable connection instead of Bluetooth for the torque controlled screwdriver, and an automatic stop of the assembly line in the event of an incorrectly tightened screw connection.



The company doesn’t mention what versions of the Cayenne are recalled, which is why owners have to check with their local dealerships for extra peace of mind. Alternatively, the NHTSA offers a vehicle safety hotline (1-888-327-4236) as well as a VIN search tool on the federal agency’s website.



Download attachment: 2021 Porsche Cayenne detaching steering column recall (PDF)