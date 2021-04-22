5 The Batman x Undone Quantum Watch Is an Awesome Tribute to the Dark Knight

New Richard Milles Tourbillon Aerodyne Watch Combines Luxury With Reliability

Haute horology meets aeronautics in the newest Richard Mille collection. Combining a red gold case with a transparent dial and white rubber strap, the Manual Winding Tourbillon Aerodyne is a timepiece worth owning. 6 photos



The RM 21-01 case combines red gold and Carbon TPT, another technical material, that is obtained in a way that’s similar to the production of aeronautics components. The result is not only highly resistant to shocks, but also unique-looking, with a pattern that is different for every



The alloy used for the bridges, which are also coated with 5N gold PVD treatment, is a combination of grade 5 titanium, aluminum and vanadium, that is standardly used in aeronautics and automotive applications.



Both the dial and back case are transparent, which allows the intricate tourbillon to be fully visible.



The RM 21-01 has a 70-hour power reserve and the power-reserve indicator lets you know how many hours are left until you need to rewind your



Another innovation is the placement of the time-setting mechanism outside of the movement, which keeps the baseplate protected during routine maintenance. Also, because you can dismantle the mechanism from the back, there’s no need to also remove the dial and the hands.



The RM 21-01 can be safely worn while swimming, thanks to its 50-meter water-resistance level. Plus, the case and bridges are assembled with grade 5 titanium screws, which gives them durability and keeps them intact.



There are only 50 pieces available in the Richard Mille RM 21-01 Collection and each one of them has the production number engraved on the case.