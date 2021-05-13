RM 40-01 Speedtail Goes from McLaren Hypercar to Richard Mille Hyperwatch

Inspired by the hypercar, the new RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon is designed to tell the story of power and speed. From its mechanism to its limited number, this timepiece is a Speedtail that can be worn on the wrist.
We know that the Speedtail is the fastest car ever created by Mclaren, but somehow we're still in awe of what this machine can do. Here's a reminder: it can reach 250 mph (403 kph) and boasts an overall power of up to 1,035 hp. Based on the shape of a teardrop, it can accelerate to 186 mph (300 kph) in just 13 seconds. Pretty cool, huh?
Its futuristic design and overall performance are what inspired the luxury watchmaker to create the RM 40-01 Speedtail. Saving weight, reducing vibrational impact, and minimizing resistance were all implemented into the timepiece, much like the automaker tried to do with its hypercar.
Like those of the Speedtail's, the watch's lines resemble the shape of a water droplet, with bezel indentations evoking the bonnet openings and pushers calling to the air outlets behind the front wheels. Its key components, such as the bridges, bridge screws, baseplate, and rotor core, are all grade 5 titanium.
The RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon's heart matches the Speedtail, as Mille developed a horological engine that takes up the whole space of the 50-meter (164 ft) water-resistant case and adds a degree of mechanical sophistication. Plus, the power given by the CRMT4 caliber that drives the timepiece introduces the first in-house development for a power reserve display.
A pusher at 4 o'clock lets you pick the neutral, winding, and hand-setting functions with a simple push, similar to how a car's gearbox works. This further increases the watch's whole mechanical feel.
The strap also features a new design. The rubber version of the strap is asymmetrical and uses Vulculor technology from Biwi SA, a special process that lets colored rubber be over-molded, allowing the classic McLaren orange accent colored stripe to be seen at 6 o'clock.
While a price hasn't been announced yet, it will probably match the car it took inspiration from, much as it matches the limited 106 number of Speedtail hypercars built by McLaren. For good measure, the RM 50-03 F1 watch went for $980,000, so you have to expect at least six figures for this hyperwatch.
