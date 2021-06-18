McLaren F1 with Only 241 Miles Could Become the Most Expensive of its Kind

5 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Has the Makings of a Great Road Trip Companion

With only 106 units built, including prototypes and race-spec versions, the F1 is one of the rarest production cars out there too. As a result, they command massive stickers at public auctions. As of June 2021, the world's most expensive F1 is an LM variant from 1998, auctioned off for $19.8 million in 2019.This could soon change as the lowest-mileage F1 out there is set to go under the hammer at the 2021 Pebble Beach Auctions on August 14-15. The car in question is a 1995-model-year example that's been driver for only... wait for it... 241 miles (388 km). Yes, that's not a typo, this supercar has been driven for less than 10 miles per year since it left the factory. Amazing, right?A highly documented and all-original example, this F1 is chassis no. 29 and the 25th of its kind delivered. It's the only F1 finished in Creighton brown and sports a two-tone interior that combines Light Tan and Dark Brown leather. The car was delivered to Japan and its original owner turned it into a luxury garage queen.It founds its way to the U.S. in exceptional, factory-spec condition and it's been carefully maintained without much action on public roads. The car is so pristine that it still features its original, date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.Not only that, but it also comes with all the original accessories, including the McLaren service book, owner’s manual, FACOM tool chest, titanium tool kit, fitted luggage, TAG Heuer watch, and the official Driving Ambition book. An authentic time capsule, this F1 is arguably the best-preserved example out there.And this may result into it becoming the most expensive F1 ever auctioned and also the first of its kind to change hands for more than $20 million. As of this writing, a 1998 F1 LM is the most expensive at $19.8 million , followed by a 1995 F1 that sold for $15.6 million. A second 1998 F1 LM completes the top three with a $13.7 million tag.This example is one of 65 road-legal F1s produced. The 106-unit run also includes five LMs, two GTs, and 28 race-spec GTRs. Like all standard F1s, it features a BMW-built 6.1-liter V12 engine rated at 618 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.Offered through Gooding & Company , the F1 will hit the auction block at the 2021 Pebble Beach Auctions, scheduled on August 14 and 15.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.