The Story of the Alfa Romeo Carabo, the Concept that Pioneered the Scissor Doors

The Miura's sleek and muscular body was Bertone's first major design, but the 28-year-old would return in 1968 with something even more radical. I'm talking about the Alfa Romeo Carabo, the concept car that started the wedge-design craze and the vehicle that pioneered the scissor doors we now see on many modern supercars.A wedge-obsessed take on the 33 Stradale
The Carabo started life as an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars ever built. Designed by Franco Scaglione of Carrozzeria Marazzi, it debuted in 1967 with a curvaceous body and butterfly doors. Only 18 chassis were built, but not all of them were finished with Scaglione's beautiful bodies.
Totally different from the 33 Stradale designed by Franco Scaglione, the Carabo introduced the world to a new era of extremely angular, wedge-shaped car designs. In short, Gandini abandoned the compass it used to design the Miura in favor of a ruler.
But it wasn't just the angular design of the Carabo that raised eyebrows. The concept was also extremely low and flat, with the windscreen angled just a tad higher above the almost horizontal line of the front deck. Yes, visibility was terrible from behind the steering wheel, but the Carabo wasn't designed to be practical. Its main purpose was to make late 1960s sports cars look dated.
Chevrolet Corvette, and Opel GT, production cars that introduced pop-up lights earlier in the 1960s.
Space-age looks aside, the Carabo also pioneered the scissor doors, a feature that would find its way on production models for decades to come. While it's easy to see this feature as a result of Gandini's eccentric approach to car design, it was in fact dictated by his concern over the car's extremely poor rear visibility.
You see, the Carabo did not have a rear window. The entire engine hood was covered in black louvers, through which it was nearly impossible to see where you're going when driving backward. The scissor design enabled the driver to lift the door and lean his upper body out of the cabin in order to see behind the car.
It all started with the Countach, which went into development in 1970, two years after the Carabo's debut. Commissioned to design the successor to the Miura, Gandini used the Carabo as a base for the Countach LP500 prototype, shown in 1971.
While not exactly as radical as the Alfa Romeo, the Lambo borrowed the flat yet wide appearance, the pop-up headlamps, the truncated rear end, and the scissor doors. The production model followed suit in 1974 and the scissor doors became an integral part of Lamborghini's lineage of range-topping supercars, finding its way on the Diablo, Murcielago, and the Aventador.
Bugatti EB 110, Spyker C8, Vector W8, and Renault Twizy.
The auto industry has spawned quite a few spectacular and innovative concept cars over the years, but some of them didn't have drivetrains (some were devoid of interiors too). The Maserati Boomerang, for instance, an equally stunning concept from the era, debuted without a drivetrain.
But Gandini went for all the bells and whistles and made everything functional, from the louvered headlamps to the 2.0-liter V8 engine and the six-speed manual transmission. The drivetrain was carried over from the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
33 Stradale from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than six seconds, to go a top speed of 160 mph (260 kph).
The name Carabo was derived from the golden ground beetle, known as the carabus auratus. The concept was also painted accordingly to reflect the iridescent green color with golden reflections of the beetle. The orange stripe on the nose, for instance, resembled the legs and antennae of the insect.It was one of many Gandini-designed wedge cars
Not only it inspired the Lamborghini Countach, but the Carabo also influenced Gandini's upcoming design. Nearly everything that he penned in the 1970s borrowed styling cues from the concept, including show cars like the Lancia Stratos Zero and Alfa Romeo Navajo and production models like the Maserati Khamsin, Lamborghini Urraco, and De Tomaso Pantera. The Bugatti EB 110 and Cizeta-Moroder V16T, also designed by Gandini, took the Carabo's radical styling cues well into the 1990s.
