IndyCar Driver JR Hildebrand Samples the McLaren Elva, Is Absolutely Blown Away

The McLaren Elva Speedster became a Roadster officially back in May of this year, when MSO decided it was time to install a windshield for the car to meet legal requirements in certain U.S. states. Just like its Speedster sibling, the windshield-equipped Elva still doesn’t have a roof, side windows or a rear screen, and it still weighs next to nothing by supercar standards, at just under 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg).

6 photos