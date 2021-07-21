New GT Ride-On Is a McLaren You Can Finally Afford, Prices Start From $230

You might not be able to afford the new McLaren GT wearing its big boy clothes, but the scaled down ride-on version? It’s so much cheaper to purchase. It retails from $230 to $330, depending on the options selected, and you can order it now from select global toy retailers.
The new GT Ride-On joins the P1, 720S and the Senna in the carmaker’s electrified children’s toy range and is aimed at young racers ages three to six. It also comes with a wide range of standard features such as the authentic McLaren design detailing with working dihedral doors and a functional storage compartment for stowing away your or your kid’s essentials.
Another cool thing about the McLaren GT Ride-On is that it has workable dashboard control with key start, which in turn will play McLaren engine sounds for your little one – maybe adults can get a kick out of that as well, especially if the parents are petrol heads. Then there’s the workable infotainment system, which can access files from a USB device or an SD card with optional MP4 display screen.
“At McLaren Automotive, we aim to inspire the future generation of supercar enthusiasts. The new GT Ride-On allows even the smallest of fans to discover the magic of our pioneering supercars. We’re proud to develop and encourage younger minds and seek to create the next generation of drivers, engineers, and automotive designers,” said McLaren exec Hayley Robinson.
If you do decide to grab the McLaren GT Ride-On for your kid or kids, know that you can choose between six authentic McLaren colors, including Burnished Copper, Silica White, Onyx Black, McLaren Orange, Amaranth Red and Burton Blue.
Once you get this thing moving, both you and your tiny loved one should get a thrill courtesy of the working accelerator with revving sound and the brake pedal with a functioning LED brake light.
