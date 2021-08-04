Female Cyclist Breaks World Record, Cycles the Length of the U.K. in 51 Hours

Martian Life Is in for a Chase Once New Hunting Tools Reach the Planet in 2023

Scottish cyclist Christina Mackenzie managed to accomplish on her bike what few men would be able to: she cycled the United Kingdom from end to end, meaning its entire length, in just 51 hours, breaking a world record. 6 photos



Mackenzie’s success meant she broke the Land’s End to John o’ Groats record, a traditional challenge in time trial, started in the 1880s. It entails crossing the whole length of the U.K., with the Land’s End being acknowledged as the extreme southern point and John o’ Groats as the northern one. The first one is located in mainland England, and the latter in Scotland.



The female cyclist started her ride on July 28 and finished it on the morning of July 30, thus becoming the women’s single Land’s End to John o’ Groats



According to retailer Norrie Petrie, as reported by Bike Radar, Mackenzie rode a Liv Avow Advanced Pro 2 time trial



This isn’t the cyclist’s first attempt at this record. In fact, she also embarked on the end-to-end challenge in 2019, but even though she completed the entire ride, she didn’t manage to break the record.



To be more specific, there were 839 miles (1351 km) to cover, and she pulled it off in 51 hours, five minutes, and 27 seconds. And we're not talking about flat terrain here, but about 34,626 feet (10,554 meters) of climbing, which means riding on two mountains, among others…