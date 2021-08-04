Boeing Starliner Isn't Going Anywhere, Spaceship Removed From the Launch Pad

Tim Anderson's Custom 1987 Buick Regal Rides on Forgiatos, Begs to Be Explored

So, there's no surprise in spotting a hulking SUV equipped with a custom wheel design from Forgiato. That doesn't mean these things don't bode well for other stuff. Such as a turbocharged Polaris RZR that was raised on eight-inch portals to ride on massive copper Forgiatos. And make sure there's no other SSV like it!

Or perhaps one might want to go old school with a proper donk like a 1971 Chevrolet Impala 'Vert that not only features 26-inchers, but also a great supercharged LT5 swap. And if that's not enough then it's time for the next level, such as an airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo that not only looks ocean-cool but also comes with a reverse-mounted hood and trunk lid...

Sometimes, on the other hand, you could go partially subtle. After all, when a pristine 1987 Buick Regal rides on a set of Forgiatos, one can't pretend it's not going to stand out quickly in a crowd. Especially with this one, which also comes with a sample of the handiwork performed by custom auto upholstery shop Stitched By Slick.

And it seems the owner, who is none other than Chicago White Sox' shortstop Timothy Devon Anderson Jr. (aka Tim Anderson, in short), made sure to leave the door open so we could sample the crimson wonder. There's just one downside to Anderson's attitude towards cars. Putting them in the background prohibits us from ogling at all the features, all day long.

We did notice a few details, though. The polished exterior is aiming for subtlety, save for the big Forgiato wheels, it seems. On the other hand, the interior goes crimson-wild and even has a matching steering wheel to go along nicely with the alloys...